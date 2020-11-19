FERC's Chatterjee Ties Demotion To Carbon-Pricing Support

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- Neil Chatterjee, who was recently demoted from chairing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said Thursday it was likely his support for including state carbon-pricing programs in wholesale electricity markets that led President Donald Trump to strip him of the chairmanship, but he doesn't regret his decision. During a lengthy speech at FERC's monthly open meeting — the first one presided over by his replacement, Chairman James Danly — Chatterjee, a Republican, touted his policy achievements during his more than two years as chairman. That includes teaming with Democratic Commissioner Richard Glick last month to issue a proposed policy statement in which FERC declared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS