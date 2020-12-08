Benefits Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has been busy this year defending universities against Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuits and staging defenses for companies that could be the focus of the next wave of lawsuits over benefits plans, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Benefits Groups of the Year. As part of their work in the type of cases that have become a fixture of ERISA litigation in recent years, the firm's litigation team notched wins in lawsuits alleging Cornell University and The George Washington University mismanaged their retirement plans. The plaintiffs bar set its sights on universities about five years...

