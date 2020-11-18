Motorola Wins Toss Of Sound Tech Patent Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday threw out a suit accusing Motorola of infringing a Hytera patent covering a way to adjust the sound quality in radio communication devices, finding that the companies' technologies don't have completely similar features. U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent granted Motorola Solutions Inc.'s motion for summary judgment in a patent infringement suit from China-based Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. The judge said Hytera had to show Motorola's "product carries out every step of the patented method," which in this case was a way to automatically adjust two-way radio volume and sound frequency when ambient noise is...

