Benefits Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:16 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP advised clients on benefits over the past year in transactions worth billions of dollars, including Microsoft's planned acquisition of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion and Visa's agreement to purchase fintech company Plaid for $5.3 billion, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Benefits Practice Groups of the Year. Some transactions were almost scuttled by COVID-19. Skadden's executive compensation and benefits group spent much of 2020 helping clients manage the fallout from the pandemic, which affected compensation and bonus decisions and threw a wrench into certain deals that were in progress. "One of the...

