SEC's Hinman Offers Parting Words On Corporate Disclosures

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- Bill Hinman, head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate finance unit, offered some parting words of advice as he preps to leave the agency, urging companies Wednesday to provide shareholders and investors with meaningful, principles-based disclosures that go well beyond the "line-item" requirements of securities laws. Specifically, when it comes to corporate disclosures and insider trading policies, firms acting as a "good corporate citizen" can earn the trust of investors by asking themselves not, "What can we do?" but rather, "What should we do?" said Hinman, who announced Oct. 27 he will depart the commission by year's end....

