Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Munger Tolles

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- This year, Munger Tolles & Olson LLP racked up a slew of notable victories, securing tens of millions of dollars and major injunctive relief for the biggest players in media and entertainment, including Disney, Sony, Paramount and Universal, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. Notably, the firm secured a permanent injunction shutting down Omniverse One World Television and landed $50 million in damages for the Walt Disney Co., Paramount and other Hollywood heavyweights who'd accused Omniverse of illegally selling copyrighted content to streaming services. And the Munger Tolles lawyers got it all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS