Energy Co. Says Contractor's Incompetence Caused Blowout

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- Henry Hill Oil Services LLC accused a contractor of making a series of compounding errors that turned a problem at a North Dakota saltwater disposal well site into a blowout fiasco and is now seeking $3 million in damages, according to a federal court complaint. Henry Hill on Wednesday accused Stomley Sales & Consulting of keeping it out of the loop as it mishandled a well so badly that it blew out and then misleading regulators. The alleged misconduct resulted in the North Dakota Industrial Commission fining Henry Hill more than $1 million and the well being abandoned "in a total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS