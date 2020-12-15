Project Finance Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Meyers LLP helped several airlines in the U.S. raise billions of dollars for infrastructure improvements in a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and its heavy toll on the industry, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Project Finance Groups of the Year. The work for companies such as Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines and American Airlines presented a challenge at a time when people were largely staying home and out of airports but ultimately presented the firm with some successes that were complemented by other infrastructure work at universities and in the energy space. Project finance...

