Product Liability Group Of The Year: Motley Rice

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- Motley Rice LLC's work on securing a $1.6 billion deal to end the vast majority of litigation over Bayer AG's Essure birth control device landed it a spot on Law360's 2020 Product Liability Practice Groups of the Year. Motley Rice partner Fidelma Fitzpatrick, who served as lead counsel in the litigation consolidated in California state court, said that the firm was one of the first to begin handling cases over Essure in 2015, before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Bayer should label the devices with "black box" warnings — the agency's strongest safety warnings. Several years before Motley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS