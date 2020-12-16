Project Finance Group Of The Year: Orrick

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP helped open up capital to oil and gas entities at an important time with a unique type of financing and assisted a client in its $680 million acquisition of a gas-fired power plant, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Project Finance Groups of the Year. Blake Winburne, the firm's energy and infrastructure sector leader, said Orrick's client base is diverse, calling it a "very broad tent." Orrick focuses predominantly on three areas: energy and infrastructure, finance, and technology. The energy and infrastructure practice includes more than 125 attorneys spread across offices in Houston,...

