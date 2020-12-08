International Trade Group Of The Year: Kelley Drye

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP's success in obtaining trade protections for a broad cross-section of domestic manufacturers, including by convincing a federal judge to rework the findings of the executive branch, earned the firm a slot among Law360's 2020 International Trade Groups of the Year. The firm won victories for U.S. clients in a multitude of forums, including at the U.S. Court of International Trade and the International Trade Commission. "It's a chance to really tear the top off of industries and learn about them here in the United States and around the world," Kelley Drye partner John Herrmann II said...

