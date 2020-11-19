SEC Seeks Default Against Crypto Fraud Conspirators

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Texas federal judge Wednesday to enter default judgment against a group of people and companies who haven't responded to its lawsuit accusing them of bilking investors out of $9 million for a fraudulent cryptocurrency. The SEC asked U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to enter a default judgment against Meta 1 Coin Trust, Robert P. Dunlap, individually and doing business as Clear International Trust, Nicole Bowdler, Wanda Ironheart Traversie-Warner, Alfred Dewitt Warner Jr. and Ironheart Trust. They're all alleged to be part of a scheme since April 2018 that raised $9 million from at...

