Insurer Wants Fellow Carrier To Cover $11M Death Settlement

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- Evanston Insurance Co. told a Pennsylvania federal judge that Western World Insurance Co. owes it $3 million for not fulfilling its duty as a primary insurer to pay for an $11 million employee death and bodily injury claim settlement for a gas plant company. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Evanston said that Western has only paid $1 million from the general liability provision of its policy and refused to contribute anything from the policy's $6 million pollution liability coverage when the incident was clearly a gas leak covered under Western's policy. If Western fulfilled its pollution coverage obligation as it should...

