5th Circ. Sinks Ex-Ferrellgas Worker's Race Bias Case

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to revive an oil field worker's suit accusing Ferrellgas Inc. of underpaying her because she's Black, saying she hadn't offered any evidence that better-paid white co-workers made more because of bias. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a summary judgment win for the company, backing a lower court's decision that former scheduler Wendy Foster didn't put forward enough evidence to keep her Title VII race discrimination and retaliation case in court. "Although Foster shared a job title and supervisor with the white employees she identified as being in similarly situated positions, she provided virtually no evidence concerning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS