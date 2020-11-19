Cancer Center Docs Want $2.6M Suit Over Assets Blocked

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- A group of doctors who worked for bankrupt Florida cancer center 21st Century Oncology asked a New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday to block a $2.6 million Florida state court lawsuit claiming they were paid with fraudulently transferred assets. The doctors told the New York court that the Chapter 11 stay on litigation should block the suit in Jacksonville, Florida, by Cardinal Health 108, which also has filed an unsecured claim in the bankruptcy for the same amount of money being sought in the state court suit. The suit, the doctors said, is an attempt to circumvent the bankruptcy court's jurisdiction...

