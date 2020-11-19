SEC Chair Says Climate Disclosures Aren't One-Size-Fits-All

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Outgoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton on Thursday urged regulators to think carefully before mandating environmental-related disclosures, saying one-size-fits-all metrics may not be suitable given the varied impacts of climate change on different industries. Jay Clayton, who will leave his role as head of the SEC amid the presidential transition, said in a virtual speech Thursday that disclosure policies should be flexible to account for how climate risks affect industries differently. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Clayton, who is stepping down from the SEC at the end of 2020 after more than three years leading the agency, addressed several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS