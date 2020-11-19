Ex-UBS Compliance Pro, Trader Appeal Dealing Convictions

Law360, London (November 19, 2020, 10:44 PM GMT) -- A former UBS compliance officer and her day trader friend urged a U.K. appeals court Thursday to overturn their insider dealing convictions, saying the Financial Conduct Authority didn't disclose evidence that assisted their case. The lawyer for former UBS compliance officer Fabiana Abdel-Malek said his client was prevented from putting evidence in front of a jury showing the limits of the Financial Conduct Authority's insider dealing investigation. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File) UBS Group AG employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek and her friend Walid Choucair challenged a London jury's guilty verdict on charges that the former compliance officer passed her family friend inside information about...

