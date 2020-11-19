EU Property Sales By Nonresident Can Be Taxed Differently

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- European Union law allows using a tax regime different from the one applying to residents in cases when property sales are made by a resident of another EU country, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said Thursday. The decision by Advocate General Gerard Hogan, which the full court isn't obliged to follow, sided with the Portuguese tax authority in a dispute with a plaintiff identified in the opinion only as MK. MK is a resident of France who filed a tax return with the Portuguese tax authority on May 31, 2018, for the financial year 2017. He declared, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS