McMillan, Torys Build $3.1B Canadian Lumber Tie-Up

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Canadian lumber giant West Fraser Timber has agreed to an all-stock acquisition of Toronto-based construction materials supplier Nordbord valued at about $4 billion Canadian dollars ($3.1 billion), the companies said Thursday, in a deal steered by respective legal advisers McMillan LLP and Torys LLP. Under the terms of the transaction, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will buy all of the outstanding shares of Norbord Inc., and the resulting entity will operate under the name West Fraser, according to a statement. Together, the companies say they'll be a leader in the market for global wood products, with West Fraser specifically noting Norbord's...

