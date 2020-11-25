Dentons Banking Litigation Group Snags Gianni Origoni Team

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 11:23 AM EST) -- Dentons has hired a new partner and two other attorneys from Italian law firm Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners for its growing litigation and dispute resolution group, saying the team of three will be based in its Milan office. Partner Stefano Belleggia joins Dentons along with counsel Antonio Umberto Valdemarca and Giulia Marcucci of Gianni Origoni, Dentons said Nov. 18. The three-lawyer team brings an "extremely technical" and specialized knowledge base to Dentons' litigation and dispute resolution practice, which now numbers 24 professionals in Italy, including six partners, according to the firm's group leader. Belleggia said in a statement that...

