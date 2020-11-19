AmerisourceBergen Held In Contempt In Wash. Opioid Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 12:57 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge has held AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in contempt for failing to cooperate with an order to turn over documents and witnesses in the state's suit against the company over its alleged role in the state's opioid epidemic. In an order filed Tuesday, King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson granted a motion by the state attorney general and ordered the company to pay the attorney general's costs for filing the contempt motion. In a press release Wednesday, Attorney General Robert Bob Ferguson, no relation to the judge, said that AmerisourceBergen has spent months delaying in an attempt to...

