NJ Pot Regs Bill Advances Despite Social Equity Concerns

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 11:34 PM EST) -- New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that creates a regulated system for selling adult-use recreational marijuana, despite objections by advocates and industry leaders who say that the measure's social justice provisions are too weak. Prior to moving the bill forward, an amendment that would allow the state's cannabis regulators to impose an excise fee on cultivators to fund social equity programs took center stage Thursday at an Assembly committee hearing, which came a little more than two weeks after voters blessed the legalization and taxation of recreational pot. A Senate committee also voted to move the measure forward Thursday....

