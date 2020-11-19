Maine Museum's Security Workers Won't Get Say On Union

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has allowed gallery ambassadors at the Portland Museum of Art to participate in a union election, but found that other employees working as security associates at the Maine museum are "guards" that need to be excluded from the unit. In his decision, Paul J. Murphy, the acting regional director for Region 1 of the NLRB, granted the Technical, Office & Professional Union Local 2110's petition for a wall-to-wall unit, minus the seven security associates he found didn't belong. The museum had argued that the security associates and 23 gallery ambassadors were guards under the National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS