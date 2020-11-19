NLRB Official Says Union Tiebreaker Vote Must Be Counted

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A worker whose vote will break a tie in a union election at a Boston education nonprofit will have his ballot counted, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, rejecting the nonprofit's argument that the signature on the worker's ballot was not his own. In a decision issued on Wednesday, NLRB Boston office acting director Paul Murphy said that while six employees who were recently laid off from College Bound Dorchester Inc. cannot vote because they don't have a reasonable likelihood of being rehired, Albert Quesada's ballot should count because the nonprofit didn't provide evidence of fraud. "In addition to...

