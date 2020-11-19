Fed. Circ. Axes More Claims Of Gree Patent In Supercell Fight

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down parts of a virtual city-building patent challenged by "Clash of Clans" maker Supercell Oy, while also invalidating several more claims in the same patent. In a 13-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said that the PTAB got it right when the board deemed a number of claims in Gree Inc.'s patent invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test, which bars patents on abstract ideas implemented on a computer. However, the panel overturned the PTAB's decision upholding the validity of other claims in Gree's patent,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS