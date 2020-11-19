Lebanese Food Co. Mulls Barclays Claim Over Transfer Fraud

Law360, London (November 19, 2020, 5:29 PM GMT) -- A Lebanese trading company can use information from Barclays Bank PLC in litigation against the lender after it was tricked into transferring $249,000 to a fraudster, a judge said on Thursday. Michael Burton, sitting as a judge at the High Court, gave IFT SAL Offshore permission to rely upon documents from a customer account as it prepares a lawsuit against the banking giant. The Lebanese company, which trades in raw food, claims it was misled into paying money into a Barclays account in January 2019 in a deal with a long-term supplier. It later realized that it had been deceived into sending...

