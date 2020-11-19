Calif. Pot Delivery Rule Doesn't Tie Cities' Hands, Judge Says

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- A California state judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by cities who say state marijuana regulators can't allow marijuana delivery in their boundaries over their objections, holding that there is no actual controversy between the cities' laws and the state regulation. In an order issued Tuesday, Fresno County Superior Court Judge Rosemary McGuire tossed the suit, leaving in place California's Bureau of Cannabis Control's regulation allowing legal marijuana delivery anywhere in the state. The cities claimed the BCC's regulation would overrule their ability to regulate local marijuana businesses, which was protected by state law. But the judge called off the trial in...

