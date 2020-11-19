Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Says Pay Bias Fight Belongs At State Labor Board

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- Chicago has asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss a female employee's lawsuit alleging the city violated a collective bargaining agreement and paid male workers more to do the same job as her, arguing her claims are either too vague or belong before a state labor panel.

In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Chicago asked U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a mailroom employee at the Department of Assets, Information and Services who alleges the city violated the Equal Pay Act and its agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!