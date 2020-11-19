Chicago Says Pay Bias Fight Belongs At State Labor Board

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- Chicago has asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss a female employee's lawsuit alleging the city violated a collective bargaining agreement and paid male workers more to do the same job as her, arguing her claims are either too vague or belong before a state labor panel. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Chicago asked U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a mailroom employee at the Department of Assets, Information and Services who alleges the city violated the Equal Pay Act and its agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees....

