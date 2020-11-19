Curtis Chair Rails Against 'Exaggerated' Arbitration Claims

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Investment arbitration has devolved into a system where even "grossly exaggerated" claims that "at times seem to be manufactured out of thin air" can still result in awards for investors worth billions of dollars, Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP chairman George Kahale argued in a recent speech. Kahale, who has represented nations like Venezuela, Nigeria and India in cases involving multibillion-dollar damages claims and at times multibillion-dollar awards, railed against an apparent predilection of claimants to assert "absurdly high" damages claims that are nevertheless taken seriously by tribunals. "Don't assume for a moment that this strategy can never work, particularly...

