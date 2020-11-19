Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Revives TM Suit Over 'Black Ice' Air Fresheners

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday partially revived a suit over "Black Ice" automotive air fresheners, ruling that a New York federal court wrongly decided the company behind Little Tree products hadn't offered enough evidence supporting its claims that Energizer's "Midnight Black Ice Storm" products infringe its trademark.

Car-Freshner Corp. had sued Energizer Holdings Inc. in 2017, alleging infringement of the "Black Ice" trademark, as well as infringement of its "Bayside Breeze" trademark through Energizer's "Boardwalk Breeze" products, according to the suit.

In August 2019, a New York federal court granted Energizer's motion for summary judgment, ruling that Car-Freshner Corp. hadn't submitted enough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!