Calif. Entrepreneur's Spat With Pot Co. Heads To Arbitration

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- A California entrepreneur and a Canadian marijuana company he accused of using him as a front man in its Golden State dealings have agreed to arbitrate their dispute. In a joint stipulation approved by a California state judge Wednesday, Matt Longo and a host of entities affiliated with Toronto-based Captor Capital Corp. agreed to punt the matter to arbitration in Orange County, California, and split the costs of arbitration on a prorated basis. Longo filed suit against Captor and the other companies in July, alleging they swindled him out of promised compensation for various roles he played in Captor-affiliated businesses....

