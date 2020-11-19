6th Circ. Upholds Hartford's Win In Disability Benefits Case

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel ruled Thursday that Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. was within its legal rights to stop providing disability benefits to a former U.S. Bank employee with multiple myeloma, upholding a Kentucky federal judge's decision. The three-judge panel rejected former U.S. Bank senior app developer Richard E. Davis' argument that Hartford's decision to terminate his long-term disability benefits constituted a breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Hartford's choice might have flouted the law if it hadn't been evidence-based or reasonable, but that wasn't the case, the panel decided....

