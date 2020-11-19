Jaguar Sues VW, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini Over Drive Tech

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 11:37 PM EST) -- Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday filed patent infringement suits against Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, accusing the automakers of stealing its patented "Terrain Response" system, which helps drivers navigate different off-road terrains. Jaguar lodged the suits against Audi of America LLC, Automobil Lamborghini SpA and Porsche Cars North America Inc. in Delaware federal court and against Volkswagen Group of America Inc. in New Jersey federal court. Jaguar also filed a complaint against all four automakers in the U.S. International Trade Commission. According to Jaguar, its "Terrain Response" system allows drivers to tackle different terrains, such as sand, dirt and rocks, by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS