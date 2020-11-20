Hospital Looks To Block Plan To Boot It From Health Network

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- St. Luke's Hospital in Ohio has urged a federal judge to put an immediate stop to efforts by a rival to push a group of doctors to sever their relationship with St. Luke's. St. Luke's Hospital filed an antitrust suit against ProMedica Health System Inc. on Nov. 10, alleging that ProMedica is terminating its commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage contracts with the hospital and St. Luke's WellCare physicians group in January. Notice of the alleged termination plan came this year, the same day McLaren Health Care Corp. completed its acquisition of St. Luke's, which ProMedica initially sought to acquire but was blocked...

