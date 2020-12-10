Banking Group Of The Year: McGuireWoods

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP's financial institutions industry team helped its banking clients face the COVID-19 crisis head-on, guiding Bank of America's $1 billion corporate social bond and winning a case of first impression interpreting the CARES Act to land it among Law360's 2020 Banking Groups of the Year. The coronavirus pandemic raised pressing issues for McGuireWoods' banking clients, from how to comply with new legislation and fast-changing regulatory developments to how to close major transactions remotely. Don Ensing and Susan Rodriguez, the co-leaders of the firm's 350-attorney financial institutions industry team, told Law360 that the group's size, diversity of experience and collaborative spirit...

