Insurer Owes SharkNinja Defense Of Robot Vacuum IP Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge ruled Thursday that Indian Harbor Insurance Co. must defend robotic vacuum cleaner maker SharkNinja in a patent infringement and false advertising case brought by rival iRobot Corp., finding that iRobot's suit asserts potential covered personal and advertising injury claims. Superior Court Judge Paul R. Wallace said the underlying complaint by iRobot, the manufacturer of the Roomba line of robotic vacuums, accuses SharkNinja of disparaging Roombas and using several of iRobot's buzzwords and ideas in advertisements for its competing Shark IQ Robot vacuum. The personal and advertising injury section in SharkNinja's two commercial general liability policies with Indian Harbor...

