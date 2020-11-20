FLRA Reverses Park Officers' Award In Ticket-Paying Dispute

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority said U.S. Park Police Officers are responsible for paying parking and traffic tickets they incur on the job after the National Park Service required them to do so, reversing an arbitrator's earlier finding that the agency could not collect fines without bargaining with the officers' union over the requirement. In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the board set aside the award for the Fraternal Order Of Police U.S. Park Police Labor Committee, which filed a grievance when the NPS started requiring the officers, who primarily work in and around Washington, D.C., to pay for tickets they received...

