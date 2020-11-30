Fox Rothschild Adds Finance Partner In Dallas

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has snagged a new partner in its Dallas office from Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, boosting the firm's financial litigation capacities in the Lone Star State, according to an announcement last week. Adam C. Ragan is joining the firm as a litigation partner after spending four years as an associate at Hunton. He specializes in civil and commercial litigation and advises clients on federal lending laws, according to the announcement on Nov. 23. Ragan's clients include mortgage, vehicle and student loan servicers and lenders, such as Capital One Financial Corp. and Sallie Mae Bank. "Adam represents a group of...

