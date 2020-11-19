GAO Says DOJ Unfairly Assessed Bids On $4.5B IT Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained protests by three information technology firms that missed out on a $4.5 billion U.S. Department of Justice IT support deal, saying the agency mistakenly failed to consider bidders' prices. The DOJ's evaluation of proposals for its Information Technology Support Services-5, or ITSS-5, program used a method of analysis that didn't take price into account, wrongly excluding proposals from the likes of Qbase LLC, Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., the GAO said in its Nov. 13 decision, released Thursday. "In sum, the agency's best-value determination is unreasonable because the agency performed...

