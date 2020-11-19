Lawyer Gets 10 Years For Role In $72M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- An attorney was sentenced Thursday in Florida federal court to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a money judgment of more than $3.2 million for his role in an investment fraud scheme that prosecutors said swindled at least 700 victims out of tens of millions of dollars. Joseph S. Anile II, 56, of Sarasota, had pled guilty in September 2019 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, money laundering, and filing a false income tax return. He faced a maximum potential sentence of 30 years in federal prison. Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS