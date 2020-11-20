3 EU States Push To Ready A No-Deal Brexit As Talks Stall

Law360, London (November 20, 2020, 1:36 PM GMT) -- European Union post-Brexit trade talks with the U.K. remained stuck over crucial questions such as competition and dispute resolution on Friday, as France, Belgium and The Netherlands pressed to step up EU preparations for a disruptive no-deal departure by Britain. The port of Rotterdam in The Netherlands, pictured, as the Dutch joined two other countries with sea trade links with the U.K. to press ahead with no-deal Brexit planning. (iStock) Leaders of the three countries asked for the move to be considered at a meeting of European heads of government late on Thursday, a European Council official said. The countries are...

