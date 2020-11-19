What To Expect From The USPTO In The Biden Administration

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- Attorneys are not expecting big changes at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during President-elect Joe Biden's administration, anticipating that he will appoint someone to lead the office with management skills and a balanced approach to intellectual property. The USPTO director is typically not appointed until many months into a new president's first term, so it's likely too early to speculate about particular candidates for the job. While Biden, whose election victory is being challenged by President Donald Trump in multiple courts with little success, has a somewhat limited background on IP, attorneys say they can see him picking someone in...

