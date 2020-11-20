Insurers Win Challenge To Asbestos Compensation Rules

Law360, London (November 20, 2020, 5:47 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday sided with Aviva and Swiss Re in their challenge to an "unintended but increasingly onerous" law that forces insurers liable for asbestos-related diseases to pay the government far more money than the harm actually caused by their policyholders. High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw agreed with the insurers that the British government violated the U.K.'s 1998 Human Rights Act by applying a law that allegedly forced them to pay the government too much money for victims of asbestos-related diseases. The Social Security (Recovery of Benefits) Act 1997 requires insurers to reimburse the Department for Work and Pensions...

