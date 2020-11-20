Pro Say: When A Trial Becomes A Superspreader Event

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- Amid skyrocketing COVID-19 infections across the country, a jury trial in Texas ended in a mistrial Nov. 17 after at least 15 participants tested positive for the illness. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we break down that trial, plus a slew of other court shutdowns during the latest wave of the pandemic. This Week Ep. 177: When A Trial Becomes A Superspreader Event Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal...

