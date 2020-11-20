Don't Miss It: Sidley, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Sidley and Kirkland. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 4 Firms Construct $1.37B Deal for Building Materials Biz An affiliate of private equity shop American Securities has agreed to buy Foundation Building Materials for roughly $1.37 billion including debt, the companies said Nov. 15, in a deal guided by four law firms. The transaction sees an unnamed affiliate of American Securities LLC buying Foundation Building Materials Inc., which makes specialty building products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS