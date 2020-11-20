Pair Of Health-Focused Cos. Tap Market For $2.7B Via IPOs

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Two health-focused companies, including a supplier used by coronavirus vaccine makers, kicked off trading Friday as they raised a total $2.7 billion through initial public offerings. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., a supplier and services provider for researchers, biotechnology companies and vaccine makers, raked in the most with its $1.62 billion offering guided by Kirkland and Davis Polk. In the other hefty offering, sterilization expert Sotera Health Co. raised $1.1 billion, with guidance from Cleary and Simpson Thacher. Maravai, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said in a news release that it raised the amount after offering an upsized 60 million shares...

