$1B Solar Plant Faces Feasibility Hurdle In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- Unsecured creditors of a massive, bankrupt, $1 billion Nevada solar power plant pressed arguments in Delaware on Friday that Tonopah Solar Energy LLC's Chapter 11 assumptions are far too sunny, with a plan that will earn too little and give away too much. The objections surfaced during a daylong, unfinished confirmation hearing for Tonopah's plan, with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens noting early on that "feasibility" was a crucial question for the court. At issue is a bankruptcy restructuring proposal by Tonopah that would hand the still-under-repair Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project to construction contractor Cobra Thermosolar Plants Inc. or...

