Philly Restaurateurs Challenge Mayor's New Virus Rules

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- A coalition of Philadelphia restaurateurs filed suit in federal court seeking to upend what it argued was an unconstitutional new ban on indoor dining announced by the city in the last week in light of a surge in coronavirus infections.Philadelphia Restaurant Owners Against Lockdown LLC argued in a complaint late Thursday that Mayor Jim Kenney's administration had implemented its so-called safer at home order on Friday without providing any clear data that the uptick in new COVID-19 cases was in any way tied to indoor dining."To date, neither ... Kenney nor the city of Philadelphia have publicly produced the data, studies, reports or expert guidance they have relied upon in their determination that indoor dining must immediately cease, whereas other indoor activities may continue unabated," the group said.They claimed that the order ran afoul of substantive and procedural due process rights, and that barring them from using their locations for indoor dining constituted an unlawful taking in violation of the Fifth Amendment.Similarly to trends occurring elsewhere in the state and across the country, new COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia have spiked to record highs, including one day with nearly 1,100 new infections, in recent weeks.The new cases prompted Kenney to announce on Nov. 16 that the city would begin imposing new restrictions shuttering certain businesses, including gyms, movie theaters and casinos, and barring restaurants from providing indoor service.The restrictions are slated to remain in place until Jan. 1, according to the city.But the lawsuit filed on Thursday said that the new rules placed an arbitrary burden on restaurants while allowing other businesses, such as major big-box retailers, to remain open."COVID-19 does not distinguish between the indoor airspace of other businesses that defendants ... are allowing to remain operational," the group said. "The edicts of the 'safer at home' policies have no relation to nor bearing upon the conduct of business, liberty and other constitutional rights."The group asked a judge to issue an injunction barring the city from enforcing the indoor dining ban until the city was able to justify the move to the court, or to strike the ban entirely as an infringement on the restaurant owners' constitutional rights.Mayoral Communications Director Deanna Gamble defended the city's move in a statement on Friday."We are still reviewing the lawsuit, but the prohibition on indoor dining is a critical part of our strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a time when infection rates are surging and hospitalization rates are dangerously spiking," she said. "As health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted yesterday, these restrictions are temporary — death is permanent."An attorney for the challengers did not immediately return a message seeking comment.Prior challenges to business restrictions imposed on the state level have been met with mixed success.While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in April that Gov. Tom Wolf was acting within his emergency authority under state law when he issued an order closing nonessential businesses when the pandemic first washed across the state, a federal judge later threw out the remaining restrictions in September.The federal case is currently on appeal to the Third Circuit, where the court agreed in October to stay a trial judge's order axing the restrictions.The challengers are represented by Brian Fitz of Fritz & Bianculli LLC Counsel information for the city was not immediately available.The case is Philadelphia Restaurant Owners Against Lockdown LLC v. James Kenney, case number 2:20-cv-05809 , in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania --Editing by Katherine Rautenberg.

