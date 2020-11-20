Iona College, Law Firm Escape Ex-GC's Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has dismissed a former Iona College general counsel's defamation suit against the school and its attorneys, ruling that the alleged defamatory statements were covered by "absolute privilege" since they came up during a civil proceeding. In a decision Wednesday that also tossed claims of attorney misconduct, a four-judge panel of the Appellate Division for the Second Department said former general counsel Kathleen Gill's claims were not valid, since the statements from the college and its attorneys that she took issue with "were pertinent" to the land use and zoning proceeding in which they arose and...

