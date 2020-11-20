Askeladden Gets PTAB To Ax Credit Card Approval Patent

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated 21 claims in a prolific litigant's patent covering a method for verifying a credit card applicant's identity with biometric data, after finding that Askeladden LLC showed that the proposed amended claims were invalid as obvious. In a pair of decisions issued Thursday, the PTAB said that inventor Leigh Rothschild had not addressed whether the original claims were patentable, but opted instead to amend them, adding that he did not submit a reply to support his bid to amend and did not provide "any countervailing argument or evidence" responding to invalidity arguments and evidence...

